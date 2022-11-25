trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Mexico files charges against US woman in death of North Carolina woman at resort

by Jared Gans - 11/25/22 1:04 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/25/22 1:04 PM ET
(File: Getty Images)

Mexican authorities have filed charges against a U.S. woman after a viral video showed another woman being beaten at a resort. 

The Associated Press reported that prosecutors in Baja California Sur, a Mexican state on the country’s west coast, have approached federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to have the woman, who has not been named, extradited to face charges in Mexico. 

The video showing the beating of Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina woman who died on Oct. 29, raised questions that one of the people she was traveling with in San Jose del Cabo might have killed her. 

Antonio López Rodríguez, a local prosecutor, said officials were treating the case as a possible homicide and had issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, but the people Robinson was traveling with have left the country. 

An autopsy showed that Robinson died from a severe spinal cord or neck injury, the AP reported. Some of Robinson’s friends initially had told her mother that she died from alcohol poisoning, according to the Charlotte-based ABC affiliate WSOC-TV.

Her death certificate said Robinson was found unconscious in a living room where she was staying and died 15 minutes after she sustained her injuries.

The video, which has been reposted on social media platforms, shows an American woman beating Robinson, and a man is recorded as saying “Can you at least fight back?” 

But the man did not appear to step in while the beating happened.

The FBI confirmed that it launched an investigation into Robinson’s death earlier this week.

Tags beating Mexico Mexico Resort death Shanquella Robinson Shanquella Robinson

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  2. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  3. Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate
  4. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ...
  5. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  6. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 1957 photo showing him outside segregated high ...
  7. WHIP LIST: McCarthy searches for 218 GOP Speakership votes
  8. Partisan redistricting gave Republicans control of the House. Will a ...
  9. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  10. Just two House races remain undeclared, and Republicans lead in both
  11. Man goes overboard from Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
  12. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  13. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  14. Woman dies of hypothermia while hiking Utah’s Zion Park, husband rescued
  15. Biden mulls 2024 plans as Democrats weigh generational shift
  16. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
  17. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  18. The real reason behind Biden’s latest pause on student loan payments
Load more

Video

See all Video