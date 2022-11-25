Mexico files charges against US woman in death of North Carolina woman at resort

Mexican authorities have filed charges against a U.S. woman after a viral video showed another woman being beaten at a resort.

The Associated Press reported that prosecutors in Baja California Sur, a Mexican state on the country’s west coast, have approached federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to have the woman, who has not been named, extradited to face charges in Mexico.

The video showing the beating of Shanquella Robinson, a North Carolina woman who died on Oct. 29, raised questions that one of the people she was traveling with in San Jose del Cabo might have killed her.

Antonio López Rodríguez, a local prosecutor, said officials were treating the case as a possible homicide and had issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, but the people Robinson was traveling with have left the country.

An autopsy showed that Robinson died from a severe spinal cord or neck injury, the AP reported. Some of Robinson’s friends initially had told her mother that she died from alcohol poisoning, according to the Charlotte-based ABC affiliate WSOC-TV.

Her death certificate said Robinson was found unconscious in a living room where she was staying and died 15 minutes after she sustained her injuries.

The video, which has been reposted on social media platforms, shows an American woman beating Robinson, and a man is recorded as saying “Can you at least fight back?”

But the man did not appear to step in while the beating happened.

The FBI confirmed that it launched an investigation into Robinson’s death earlier this week.