trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Youngest victim in Virginia Walmart shooting was a 16-year-old employee

by Jared Gans - 11/26/22 10:34 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/26/22 10:34 AM ET
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The youngest victim of the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., on Tuesday was a 16-year-old employee, authorities announced. 

Officials released the name of the boy, Fernando Chavez-Barron, on Friday, two days after they released the names of the five other victims, all of whom were adults. Family and friends held a vigil for Chavez-Barron in the Chesapeake Walmart’s parking lot on Thursday. 

A family friend, Rosy Perez, told The New York Times that Chavez-Barron worked an overnight shift at Walmart to help his family while attending high school. 

“He wanted to help a little bit,” she said. “He was a very good child.” 

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from BestReviews:

The five other victims were 52-year-old Kellie Pyle, 38-year-old Brian Pendleton, 43-year-old Lorenzo Gamble, 70-year-old Randy Blevins and 22-year-old Tyneka Johnson. All the victims were from Chesapeake except Johnson, who was from the nearby city of Portsmouth. 

Officials identified the shooter as a 31-year-old who was an employee at the store for more than 10 years. He was armed with a handgun and multiple magazines and died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds after fatally shooting the six people and injuring several others. 

Authorities have said that the shooter purchased the gun legally hours before the shooting and released a note found on his phone that mentioned people he believed had betrayed him. 

“That’s why they suffer the same fate as me,” he wrote. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags Chesapeake shooting Fernando Chavez-Barron Walmart shooting

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  2. Christie slams Trump’s ‘awful lack of judgment’ for Fuentes, Ye meeting
  3. Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
  4. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
  5. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  6. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  7. What to know about the pause on student debt relief
  8. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  9. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  10. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ...
  11. Musk says he would support DeSantis in 2024
  12. Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before shooting: officials
  13. Five crucial questions as Russia-Ukraine war enters winter
  14. US, allies struggle to support protesters in make-or-break moment for Iran
  15. White House preps for potential post-midterms staff turnover
  16. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  17. Mike Lindell says ‘God willing,’ he will challenge Ronna McDaniel for RNC ...
  18. Trump met with white supremacist Nick Fuentes alongside Ye at Mar-a-Lago
Load more

Video

See all Video