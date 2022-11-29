trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Police say more people hurt at Club Q than initially reported

by Julia Mueller - 11/29/22 11:35 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/29/22 11:35 AM ET
AP Photo/Parker Seibold
Pete Aldinger places flowers at a memorial outside of Club Q on Nov. 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Aldinger traveled from Denver with a friend to pay their respects to victims of the shooting.

More people were injured at the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., than were initially reported, police said Tuesday.

The death toll from the shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub remains at five, but Colorado Springs authorities say 17 were injured from gunshot wounds and another five were wounded in other ways, for a total of 22 wounded victims.

Initial reports said the gunman had injured 18 at the nightclub, though some other reports gave a higher number.

The Colorado Springs police said at least a dozen more “victims without visible injuries” were present at the time of the attack, adding they are looking for more such patrons who may have fled the bar, and urging them to contact the FBI to help further investigation.

The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee aldrich, is facing five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime that caused injury.

Colorado Springs authorities have identified the deceased victims and the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Authorities have also named two “heroes,” Thomas James and Richard Fierro, who reportedly intervened to stop the shooter.

Tags Club Q Colorado Springs injured mass shooting

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  2. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  3. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  4. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  5. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  6. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  7. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  8. McConnell holds the cards in spending fight
  9. The Memo: Republicans’ fervor to go after Fauci could backfire
  10. GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
  11. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  12. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  13. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  14. Scott again accuses ‘establishment’ GOP leaders of ‘routinely caving ...
  15. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  16. Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers
  17. Life insurers pay record death benefits in 2021
  18. Trump takes sharp GOP criticism over meeting with white nationalist
Load more

Video

See all Video