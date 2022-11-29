Police say more people hurt at Club Q than initially reported

More people were injured at the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., than were initially reported, police said Tuesday.

The death toll from the shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub remains at five, but Colorado Springs authorities say 17 were injured from gunshot wounds and another five were wounded in other ways, for a total of 22 wounded victims.

Initial reports said the gunman had injured 18 at the nightclub, though some other reports gave a higher number.

The Colorado Springs police said at least a dozen more “victims without visible injuries” were present at the time of the attack, adding they are looking for more such patrons who may have fled the bar, and urging them to contact the FBI to help further investigation.

The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee aldrich, is facing five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime that caused injury.

Colorado Springs authorities have identified the deceased victims and the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Authorities have also named two “heroes,” Thomas James and Richard Fierro, who reportedly intervened to stop the shooter.