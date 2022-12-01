trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Arrest warrant issued for former NFL player Antonio Brown on domestic violence charge

by Julia Shapero - 12/01/22 11:02 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 12/01/22 11:02 PM ET
Antonio Brown
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is wanted on a battery charge stemming from a domestic incident, Tampa police said Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Tampa police issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for former NFL player Antonio Brown for domestic battery.

The 34-year-old allegedly threw a shoe at a woman who he was having an argument with at a South Tampa home on Monday, according to police. Brown also allegedly attempted to evict the woman from the house, locking her outside.

Brown was previously a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was kicked off the team in January following a bizarre, mid-game exit.

The former NFL player has had several previous run-ins with the law. Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a claim against Brown in September 2019 accusing him of rape and sexual assault. The two sides eventually settled the lawsuit in April 2021.

Brown was also ordered in October to pay $1.2 million in damages to a moving truck driver who he allegedly assaulted in 2020.

Tags Antonio Brown Antonio Brown arrest warrants NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  2. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  3. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  4. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  5. Obama rallies for Warnock ahead of high-stakes Georgia Senate runoff
  6. Appeals court halts Trump special master appointment in Mar-a-Lago case
  7. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  8. Arizona’s Cochise County certifies election following court order
  9. Biden endorses major shake-up of Democratic nominating process that puts South ...
  10. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  11. Arizona judge orders Cochise County board to certify election results after ...
  12. Senate votes to avert costly rail strike
  13. Chris Cillizza, HLN live programing among CNN cuts: reports
  14. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  15. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  16. Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces
  17. Campaign Report — New GA poll finds Warnock with the edge
  18. Defense Department fails another audit, but makes progress
Load more

Video

See all Video