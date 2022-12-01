Arrest warrant issued for former NFL player Antonio Brown on domestic violence charge

Tampa police issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for former NFL player Antonio Brown for domestic battery.

The 34-year-old allegedly threw a shoe at a woman who he was having an argument with at a South Tampa home on Monday, according to police. Brown also allegedly attempted to evict the woman from the house, locking her outside.

Brown was previously a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was kicked off the team in January following a bizarre, mid-game exit.

The former NFL player has had several previous run-ins with the law. Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a claim against Brown in September 2019 accusing him of rape and sexual assault. The two sides eventually settled the lawsuit in April 2021.

Brown was also ordered in October to pay $1.2 million in damages to a moving truck driver who he allegedly assaulted in 2020.