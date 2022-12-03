Jan. 6 rioter attempted to sell footage of insurrection to Pelosi’s daughter: DOJ

A Jan. 6 rioter attempted to sell his footage of the insurrection to the documentary filmmaker daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the Justice Department said in a recent court filing.

Ronald Sandlin, 35, participated in an interview with Alexandra Pelosi, the Speaker’s daughter, from jail and spoke about providing his footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol to her, the department said.

The filing noted that based on the recorded calls between the two, it does not appear that Sandlin “ultimately consummated a transaction with Ms. Pelosi for the footage.”

Sandlin, who traveled to Washington, D.C., in January 2021 in anticipation of a “boogaloo” or civil war, assaulted several police officers during the riot, according to the Justice Department.

He pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting police officers in late September. As he awaits sentencing, prosecutors are asking for 63 months — more than five years — of prison time and a $20,000 fine, according to Friday’s filing.

The department said Sandlin has made multiple attempts to “profit from his criminal conduct on January 6,” including by creating an online fundraiser to raise “legal fees” and trying to sell his footage of the riot to media outlets.

HBO announced on Monday that it will be releasing a documentary about Nancy Pelosi this month filmed by her daughter.

Alexandra Pelosi’s footage of her mother during the Jan. 6 riot — which showed the Speaker and other congressional leaders making urgent calls from secure locations amid the attack on the Capitol — was also featured at the Jan. 6 committee’s final hearing in October.