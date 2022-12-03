trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Lawmakers express optimism for US team’s future after World Cup elimination

by Julia Shapero - 12/03/22 2:58 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 12/03/22 2:58 PM ET
Daley Blind of the Netherlands scores his side’s second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

American lawmakers expressed optimism about the future of the U.S. men’s national soccer team following Saturday’s loss to the Netherlands and subsequent elimination from the World Cup.

The U.S. team lost 3-1 to the Dutch in Saturday’s World Cup match. After the Netherlands scored two goals in the first half, the Americans appeared to be making a comeback with a goal in the 76th minute. 

However, a third goal from the Dutch in the 81st minute left the U.S. with little time to make up the deficit.

Several members of Congress congratulated the team on a good run after the loss.

“Played hard and never gave up,” Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) said in a tweet. “Good luck to Netherlands as they continue on.”

“You all can be so proud of leaving it all on the field and representing our country on the world stage,” Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) appeared to be following the game, providing commentary along the way on social media.

“The U.S. had chances to finish. We didn’t,” he said following the defeat. “The Dutch had chances to finish. They did.” 

“But our team is young, super talented, and just entering their prime,” he continued. “Can’t wait to follow these guys over the next four years. USA! USA! USA!”

Sen. Cory Booker (D) expressed pride in his fellow New Jerseyans — goalie Matt Turner, midfielder Brenden Aaronson and coach Gregg Berhalter — as well as the rest of the U.S. team.

“Excited for the team’s future, and especially for the World Cup to return to Jersey in 2026,” he added.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be jointly hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, with teams playing in 16 cities across the three countries.

Tags 2026 FIFA World Cup Chris Murphy Chris Murphy Cory Booker Cory Booker Jack Reed Jack Reed Jeff Merkley Jeff Merkley soccer World Cup

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump calls for ‘termination’ of election rules in Constitution to overturn ...
  2. Here’s where Trump’s GOP rivals stand on potential 2024 bids
  3. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  4. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
  5. Why are so many people sick right now?
  6. What happened to the investigation into the Dobbs draft leak?
  7. The Memo: Trump’s 2024 campaign stumbles out of the gate
  8. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  9. Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t ...
  10. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  11. Jan. 6 rioter attempted to sell footage of insurrection to Pelosi’s daughter: ...
  12. Georgia shatters single-day early voting record again
  13. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  14. Rogue wave hits cruise ship sailing to Argentina, killing one passenger
  15. Why the Georgia Senate runoff is still important
  16. Republican flips Northern California congressional seat
  17. The most ‘underrated’ Christmas gifts, according to Reddit users
  18. Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights ...
Load more

Video

See all Video