Lawmakers express optimism for US team’s future after World Cup elimination

American lawmakers expressed optimism about the future of the U.S. men’s national soccer team following Saturday’s loss to the Netherlands and subsequent elimination from the World Cup.

The U.S. team lost 3-1 to the Dutch in Saturday’s World Cup match. After the Netherlands scored two goals in the first half, the Americans appeared to be making a comeback with a goal in the 76th minute.

However, a third goal from the Dutch in the 81st minute left the U.S. with little time to make up the deficit.

Several members of Congress congratulated the team on a good run after the loss.

“Played hard and never gave up,” Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) said in a tweet. “Good luck to Netherlands as they continue on.”

“You all can be so proud of leaving it all on the field and representing our country on the world stage,” Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) appeared to be following the game, providing commentary along the way on social media.

“The U.S. had chances to finish. We didn’t,” he said following the defeat. “The Dutch had chances to finish. They did.”

“But our team is young, super talented, and just entering their prime,” he continued. “Can’t wait to follow these guys over the next four years. USA! USA! USA!”

Sen. Cory Booker (D) expressed pride in his fellow New Jerseyans — goalie Matt Turner, midfielder Brenden Aaronson and coach Gregg Berhalter — as well as the rest of the U.S. team.

“Excited for the team’s future, and especially for the World Cup to return to Jersey in 2026,” he added.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be jointly hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, with teams playing in 16 cities across the three countries.