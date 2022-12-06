trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Colorado Springs shooting suspect charged with 305 counts, including hate crimes, murder

by Brad Dress - 12/06/22 11:59 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 12/06/22 11:59 AM ET
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Bouquets of flowers sit on a corner near the site of a mass shooting at a gay bar Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The suspect in the Colorado Springs, Colo., shooting last month that left five people dead and 17 others wounded at a LGBTQ nightclub was formally charged on Tuesday with 305 counts, including murder, hate crimes and assault.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, appeared before a judge in El Paso County District Court, where District Attorney Michael Allen announced the formal charges, according to The Denver Post.

The charges include 10 counts of first-degree murder, 70 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 48 counts of bias-motivated hate crimes and 90 first-degree assault charges.

Aldrich, who attorneys said identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, has been held without bond since the November shooting on preliminary hate crime and murder charges.

Authorities accuse Aldrich of opening fire with an AR-15-style assault rifle at Club Q, a popular gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

The suspect, who was dressed in tactical gear, was taken down by two patrons and subdued by the time police officers arrived.

The attack coincided with Transgender Remembrance Day, which honors those who have died because of anti-transgender violence.

The filed charges on Tuesday also include sentence enhancers, which allow prosecutors to pursue harsher penalties upon conviction, according to The Denver Post.

The victims who died in the attack were Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance.

Tags Anderson Lee Aldrich Colorado Colorado Springs hate crimes mass shooting

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  2. McConnell pans proposals to add marijuana, permitting provisions to defense ...
  3. Here’s who is on Time’s 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  4. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  5. Pelosi, Democrats seek string of victories in final days
  6. Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
  7. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
  8. Senate GOP skeptical on McCarthy
  9. Former Trump campaign legal adviser announces challenge to Ronna McDaniel for ...
  10. Reimagining the Pharma Supply Chain
  11. Senate GOP pans Trump call to terminate Constitution
  12. What the data actually say about assault weapons
  13. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  14. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
  15. Attack on North Carolina substation spotlights electric grid’s vulnerability ...
  16. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Could Election Day turnout swing Georgia results?
  17. Thune: Trump call to terminate Constitution a ‘golden opportunity’ for 2024 ...
  18. What is the Supreme Court’s understanding of our democracy?
Load more

Video

See all Video