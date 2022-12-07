Trump lawyers searched properties for classified material: report

Former President Trump’s legal team hired an outside group to search at least two of his properties for any remaining classified documents, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Trump Tower in New York and the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., were both searched in recent weeks, after a federal judge asked the former president’s lawyers to ensure that they fully complied with a May subpoena, according to the Post.

The outside group reportedly did not find any additional classified documents at the two residences, the Post reported.

A grand jury issued a subpoena to Trump in May requesting that he turn over any classified materials in his possession, after the National Archives and Records Administration discovered classified documents among records it recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in January.

Trump’s lawyers handed over several more classified documents in June in response to the subpoena. However, investigators obtained a search warrant for Trump’s Florida residence after new evidence suggested that some classified materials remained at the resort. The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago in August recovered more than 100 additional classified documents.