Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’

Former President Trump accused Jewish leaders of a lack of “loyalty” on Friday, amid the ongoing fallout from his dinner with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

“How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel.”

Trump faced a firestorm of criticism following his dinner with Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. He was reportedly set to dine with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who brought Fuentes and several other guests to the dinner.

The former president has since claimed he was not aware of Fuentes’s views when he arrived at the dinner.

“I had never heard of the man — I had no idea what his views were, and they weren’t expressed at the table in our very quick dinner, or it wouldn’t have been accepted,” he said.

However, Trump has also faced pushback over his relationship with Ye, who recently praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis on Alex Jones’s Infowars program and was suspended from Twitter for posting a picture of a swastika.

The former president has previously made comments similar to Friday’s post, criticizing American Jews for failing to recognize his claims of support for Israel.

“No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” Trump said in an October post that the White House condemned as antisemitic.

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!” he added.

In 2019, then-President Trump also accused Jewish people who vote for Democrats of showing either “a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”