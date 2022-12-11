Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert

A bomb threat interrupted Patti LaBelle’s concert in Milwaukee on Saturday night, the venue said.

“Tonight’s @MsPattiPatti show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” the Pabst Theater Group said on Twitter.

“We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit,” the group continued. “We are working with the artist to reschedule the show.”

Videos that surfaced on social media appear to show security rushing the singer off stage during the concert.

LaBelle shouted “hold up” and “wait” as a security guard whispered something in her ear and subsequently ushered her off the stage.

The Hill has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more details.

Another video appears to show concertgoers outside the theater after they were evacuated.