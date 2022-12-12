Subaru issues safety recall for 2019-2022 Ascent models 

Subaru has announced a safety recall on all Ascent models made between 2019 to 2022.

The safety recall announced Friday revolves around the ground bolt — which secures the ground terminal of the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) heater — potentially being improperly fastened during production.

The issue could result in the melting of the ground terminal and surrounding components and an increased risk of the vehicle catching fire when the PTC heater is in operation.

Subaru said in a press release it would contact all vehicle owners potentially affected by this issue by mail within the next 60 days; and that they are “announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to contact an authorized Subaru retailer as soon as they receive notification of this recall from Subaru of America.”

They also said in the statement that “Subaru retailers will replace the PTC Heater Ground Bolts and replace the ground wire and connector holder if necessary,” at no cost to customers.

Subaru said that only an estimated 0.6 percent of 2019 through 2022 Ascents will require a ground wire and connector holder replacement.

According to Subaru, there have been no crashes or injuries as a result of this issue to date.

However, Subaru is advising owners of potentially affected models to “park their vehicle away from garages, car ports, or other structures, and to avoid leaving the vehicle unattended while the engine is running” until the vehicle has been inspected.

Lastly, Subaru is advising drivers of potentially affected models to “immediately stop operating the vehicle and turn the ignition switch to the ‘off’ position” if they smell smoke coming from either the dash area or driver’s footwell.