trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Accused Paul Pelosi attacker told police he planned to target Newsom, Hunter Biden

by Julia Shapero - 12/14/22 4:53 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 12/14/22 4:53 PM ET
AP Photo/Eric Risberg
A pair of FBI agents work outside the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Paul Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation.

The man accused of attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband told police that he also planned to target California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and President Biden’s son Hunter Biden, a San Francisco police sergeant testified in court on Wednesday.

David DePape, the 42-year-old man who police say broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home and assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer, also told Sgt. Carla Hurley in an interview on the day of the attack that he believed there was “evil in Washington,” Hurley testified.

“There is evil in Washington, what they did went so far beyond the campaign. It originates with Hillary (Clinton),” DePape said, according to Hurley’s testimony. 

“Honestly, day in, day out, they are lying. They go from one crime to another crime to another crime,” he added, according to Hurley.

The Speaker, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time, was the intended target of the late October attack, authorities have said. Hurley said DePape told her he wanted to harm the Speaker because she is second in line to the presidency.

Paul Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands in the attack. He underwent successful surgery after the attack and is expected to make a full recovery, the Speaker’s office previously said.

DePape has pleaded not guilty to a slew of federal and state charges, including attempted murder, assault, attempted kidnapping, burglary and elder abuse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags David DePape Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom Hunter Biden Hunter Biden Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Paul Pelosi paul pelosi attack

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  2. The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
  3. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  4. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  5. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  6. Raffensperger calls on Georgia to end runoff elections
  7. Majority of Americans say Trump’s Constitution comments disqualifying: poll 
  8. Trump favorability sinks to lowest level since 2015: survey 
  9. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  10. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  11. Migrants converging on El Paso fuel calls for border crackdown
  12. Liberals struggle to find viable Twitter alternative after Musk takeover
  13. Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan ...
  14. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  15. US government charges social media influencers with securities fraud
  16. White House: GOP lawmaker’s call for martial law ‘disgusting affront’ to ...
  17. Trump special counsel Jack Smith lost the John Edwards case — what might that ...
  18. PR is the latest risky business for Sam Bankman-Fried
Load more

Video

See all Video