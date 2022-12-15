trending:

Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card collection

by Brett Samuels - 12/15/22 11:41 AM ET
Former President Trump on Thursday announced a line of digital trading cards bearing his likeness after teasing a day earlier that he would be making a “major announcement.”

While some speculated the announcement would be related to the Speaker race playing out among House Republicans or Trump’s largely inactive 2024 presidential campaign, it was instead about a new money-making outlet for the former president.

Trump boasted that the digital trading cards “feature amazing ART of my Life & Career!” and compared them to a baseball card, “but hopefully much more exciting.” The cards are on sale for $99 each.

Sales of the cards are not affiliated with Trump’s 2024 campaign.

A day earlier, Trump had teased a “major announcement,” posting on Truth Social that “America needs a superhero.”

Trump is the only declared candidate in the 2024 GOP primary field, having announced his campaign in mid-November at his Mar-a-Lago estate. But in the month since, he has not held any campaign events, traveled to any early voting states or built out his staff.

The former president has instead made headlines for a slew of controversies, most notably when he hosted white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes for dinner alongside the rapper Ye, who had also made antisemitic comments in recent weeks.

Trump again caused a stir when he suggested earlier this month the rules in the Constitution should be set aside so the 2020 election could be redone or he could be put back in power.

Republican lawmakers pushed back in both cases, and frustration with Trump has simmered within the party after a disappointing midterm cycle that saw several high-profile Trump-backed candidates lose in key Senate and gubernatorial races.

A majority of Americans in a poll this week said Trump’s Constitution comments should disqualify him from running for the White House.

—Updated at 12:46 p.m.

