Suspected serial burglar caught poaching Christmas presents from Robert De Niro’s home

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/19/22 8:25 PM ET
Authorities said that a suspected serial burglar was arrested after being caught stealing Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan residence. 

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) said authorities saw the suspect enter the actor’s townhouse on Monday morning, adding that they found the suspect “attempting to remove property” from inside the living room. 

The NYPD said the suspect entered the actor’s townhouse through the basement door, which had signs of forced entry. 

The suspect was identified as a 30-year-old woman and was arrested at the residence. According to authorities, the suspect had allegedly conducted a string of robberies in the New York City area. 

De Niro, 79, has received numerous accolades throughout his nearly six decades on the silver screen, known for his portrayals in popular films such as “Goodfellas,” “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” and “The Godfather.” 

De Niro’s spokesperson said the actor won’t be making any statements on the incident, noting that the Manhattan townhouse was used as a temporary rental home by the actor. 

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

Tags Manhattan New York New York City New York Police Department robberies Robert De Niro Robert De Niro

