Watergate prosecutor expects Trump to face federal, state charges

by Jared Gans - 12/20/22 11:55 AM ET
A prosecutor in the Watergate scandal said he expects former President Trump to face federal and state charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. 

Nick Akerman, who also previously served as assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said on “CNN This Morning” on Tuesday that he expects Trump to be criminally accused by the federal government and the state of Georgia. 

“I think Donald Trump is going to be indicted. He’s going to be indicted in Georgia, and I think he’s going to be indicted by the feds,” he said. 

Akerman’s comment comes one day after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection referred four criminal charges for Trump to the Department of Justice (DOJ) to pursue. 

The DOJ is not required to pursue any of the charges; the department is conducting its own investigation into the Capitol attack and efforts to overturn the election. This also marks the first time a congressional committee has recommended criminal charges against a former president.

Akerman said he believes authorities have the evidence they need to pursue charges, but the public does not know exactly what the cooperating witnesses are telling the authorities. He also said he believes former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows may be likely to give crucial information that leads to charges being filed. 

“You’ve got someone like Mark Meadows, who’s probably the weak link, and if you’re looking for the one witness the most likely to turn, I would vote him the most likely to turn,” he said. 

The House Jan. 6 committee recommended that the DOJ charge Trump with obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make false statements, and aiding or inciting an insurrection.

Georgia officials are also investigating efforts from Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

