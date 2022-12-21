trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Formula One drivers ordered to seek permission for ‘political statements’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/21/22 11:06 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 12/21/22 11:06 AM ET
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, leads the pack during the start of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Formula One (F1) drivers will now have to seek permission from their sports’ governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), to make “political statements” in the 2023 season, according to an update to the body’s code. 

The new clause in the International Sporting Code issued by the FIA on Wednesday forbids “the general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes” without permission from the FIA. 

The FIA wrote that drivers who make any political statements will be in breach of the rules unless the governing body has granted permission for drivers to make political statements. 

The latest changes come as the FI has seen popular drivers such as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel use their platforms to make political statements during races in recent seasons, according to The Guardian.

Hamilton, a seven-time F1 champion, has used his platform in recent years to call for awareness of causes such as Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ rights and to speak up on police brutality and racial inequality amid the slew of high-profile killings of Black Americans by police officers during the summer of 2020. 

F1 also launched an anti-racism initiative at that time to encourage more diversity in the series, with F1 CEO Chase Carey saying in a statement at the time that “as a global sport we must represent the diversity and social concerns of our fans, but we also need to listen more and understand what needs to be done and get on with delivering.”

Tags Black Lives Matter Chase Carey Formula 1 George Floyd protests Lewis Hamilton LGBTQ rights political statements Sebastian Vettel

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  2. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  3. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  4. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  5. Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
  6. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  7. Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get across US
  8. Senate Democrats see risks to Trump prosecution
  9. Romney on possible reelection bid: ‘I’m convinced that if I run, I win’
  10. Marijuana advocates stunned after McConnell opposition dooms banking bill
  11. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  12. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  13. Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices
  14. Pentagon seeks to reassure after Air Force grounds entire B-2 bomber fleet
  15. Kremlin warns more US arms shipments to Ukraine would mark ‘aggravation of ...
  16. What made the cut in Congress’s 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion funding bill ...
  17. Democrats vote to release six years of Trump’s tax returns
  18. After years of fighting for it, Democrats may release Trump tax return ...
Load more

Video

See all Video