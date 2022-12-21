Purdue Northwest faculty demand chancellor’s resignation after commencement remark

Faculty at Purdue University Northwest are asking that Chancellor Thomas Keon resign because of remarks he made at a commencement speech that mocked Asian languages.

Keon in the commencement address earlier this month did an impersonation of an Asian language after the speaker before him told the audience they liked to use made up languages sometimes.

The address drew national attention and widespread criticism of Keon.

Faculty at the school in Indiana took a no-confidence vote in Keon on Tuesday night.

Faculty Chair Thomas Roach in a message to faculty said the letter requesting that Keon resign would be delivered to him on Wednesday.

Roach’s message to faculty said that 135 people, or 87 percent of those who took part, voted that they had no confidence in Keon, while 20 people voted in favor of Keon.

“We will present these results to the chancellor today and request his resignation,” Roach wrote to the faculty.

The Hill has reached out to the university for comment.

The incident in the commencement speech began when another speaker, radio host James Dedelow, mentioned in his speech he uses made up languages at times.

Keon took the stage after that speaker and began with “Well, all I can say is” before he did his impersonation of an Asian language.

“That’s sort of my Asian version of his,” Keon said, before moving on. Keon has since apologized and said he would work with student leaders and the diversity team to rectify the situation.