Here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress tonight

by Rachel Scully - 12/21/22 1:57 PM ET
File – In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday landed in Washington, where he will meet with President Biden, hold a press conference at the White House and end the evening with an address to a joint meeting of Congress.

The trip marks the Ukrainian leader’s first foreign trip since Russia’s invasion began almost 10 months ago.

Zelensky is expected to give his address to members of Congress at 7:30 p.m. ET at the U.S. Capitol. Viewers can stream his speech on C-SPAN’s livestream or watch on other news outlets including CBS News and PBS NewsHour.

The visit, confirmed by Zelensky early Wednesday morning, will aim at underscoring bipartisan American support for Ukraine as officials warn of a Russian winter offensive.

While his trip will be short, the Ukrainian president will have a packed schedule. He previously addressed a joint session virtually in March to ask for more assistance.

Ukraine has been calling for the U.S. and European allies to supply increased air defenses to help protect the country against a Russian aerial onslaught heading into the winter months.

Moscow is reportedly accumulating troops for a renewed offensive that could come in the first quarter of next year.

