trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

USC graduates sue over flawed US News rankings data

by Lexi Lonas - 12/22/22 1:27 PM ET
by Lexi Lonas - 12/22/22 1:27 PM ET
Getty Images
Data breaches often happen because employees click on the wrong link in an email. In addition to making employees aware of phishing attempts, companies need to ensure their organization promotes a security-minded culture.

Several University of Southern California graduates are suing their former university, alleging the USC education school promoted “fraudulent rankings” of its online graduate program to attract students.

The three former students filed the lawsuit this week in Los Angeles County Court, alleging USC’s Rossier School of Education and its business partner, 2U, promoted an inaccurate ranking of the school after giving incomplete data to U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The complaint says USC’s Rossier was able to bump their place in the rankings of education schools from No. 38 to No. 10 over the years by giving “cherry-picked” data about student selectivity, including submitting data about in-person courses and then promoting its ranking for those looking at online courses.

The graduates, whose class-action lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the National Student Legal Defense Network and Tycko & Zavareei LLP, are asking the court to reimburse tuition and other costs for themselves and other current and former students enrolled with the education school.

2U, which runs the promotion for the school’s online education programs and gets a cut of tuition revenue, says they “categorically deny the baseless and frivolous allegations.”

“We will defend ourselves vigorously against these unfounded claims,” the company said. 

USC also pushed back on the lawsuit and defended its handling of the issue.

“We disagree with the claims asserted in the lawsuit, which are mostly based on facts that the university already shared with the community. We stand by our handling of this matter and look forward to defending against these claims in court,” the university said in a statement shared with The Hill.

The news was first reported by the Los Angeles Times. 

The complaint shows screenshots of USC’s Rossier advertising the U.S. News rankings on its website over the years to attract students to a school with a hefty price tag.

The scrutiny came to a head earlier this year when an internal investigation run by USC’s outside counsel, law firm Jones Day, found USC’s Rossier gave incomplete data to U.S. News that affected its ranking.

The complaint filed this week says Iola Favell, one of the three graduates suing the private school, put much weight in the school’s standing in the U.S. News ranking. 

Favell “regrets her decision to attend USC Rossier because of the false rankings information. She would not have attended had USC Rossier been ranked in a lower position given the high price tag of the school and/or would not have paid nearly as much,” the complaint states. 

USC’s Rossier pulled out of the rankings in March after officials said a “history of inaccuracies” was found by the university. On Dec. 15, the education school announced they would no longer participate in the rankings in the future. 

The attorneys for the graduates argue the business relationship between USC Rossier and 2U gave more incentive for the school to send in faulty data to U.S. News. 

“It’s not hard to see the throughline here — USC intentionally falsified data to inflate their U.S. News ranking, and 2U used the false numbers to pad their profits,” Student Defense Litigation Director Eric Rothschild said.

The complaint goes as far to say that the arrangement between the school and 2U “may be illegal,” which 2U rejected in their statement. 

“The Higher Education Act permits the kind of bundled-services agreements discussed in the complaint. That has been the consistent, bipartisan understanding of the Department of Education for three decades, across five presidential administrations,” 2U said.

Tags 2U for-profit schools U.S. News and World Report USC

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package
  2. The Gay World War? Inside Putin’s warped reality
  3. Schumer breaks Title 42 spending bill logjam with Sinema’s help
  4. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript details efforts to downplay her Jan. 6 testimony
  5. House GOP group vowing retribution on pro-omnibus Republicans grows
  6. The trouble with Harry and Meghan
  7. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  8. How Trump paid $0 in income tax in 2020
  9. Trump calls spending bill a ‘disaster’: ‘Every single Republican should ...
  10. SEAL team commander found dead in California residence
  11. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  12. House passes bill requiring presidential tax audits after revelation Trump ...
  13. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  14. Republican ‘shadow committee’ issues Jan. 6 counter-report
  15. Jeffries blasts Santos amid résumé scandal: ‘A complete and utter fraud’
  16. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  17. Journey’s lead guitarist puts bandmate on notice over Trump event performance
  18. Senate strikes deal on how to advance spending agreement
Load more

Video

See all Video