Hunter Biden adds former Kushner attorney to legal team

by Sarah Polus - 12/22/22 9:29 PM ET
AP-Susan Walsh
Hunter Biden leaves after President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, has reportedly hired an attorney who previously represented former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner during the FBI’s probe into potential ties between President Trump’s campaign staff and Russia. 

Hunter Biden tapped attorney Abbe Lowell, of the firm Winston and Strawn, to handle expected congressional oversight probes once Republicans take control of the House next month, another attorney for the president’s son confirmed to multiple outlets.

Kevin Morris confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday that Lowell will serve on Hunter Biden’s legal team.

“Hunter Biden has retained Abbe Lowell to help advise him and be part of his legal team to address the challenges he is facing,” Morris said, according to NBC.

Morris added, “Lowell is a well-known Washington based attorney has represented numerous public officials and high profile people in DOJ [Department of Justice] investigations and trials as well as Congressional Investigations. Mr. Lowell will handle congressional investigations and general strategic advice.”

Among those public officials were the House Democrats, who Lowell represented during the impeachment process of former President Clinton, and Kushner, who he represented during Special Counselor Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The addition to Hunter Biden’s legal team comes after Republican members of the House Oversight Committee made it clear in November that they would look into the foreign business dealings of the Biden family.

The Hill has reached out to Lowell for comment.

