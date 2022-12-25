167 people on JetBlue flight evacuated after fire reported on plane at JFK

More than 160 passengers on a JetBlue flight were evacuated from the plane at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after a fire was reported on board on Saturday.

The New York City Fire Department said in a statement that it received a report of a plane fire, causing minor injuries to five people. It said 167 people were evacuated from the plane via a slide, and Emergency Medical Services was treating those injured.

Explanations of the incident varied somewhat by the agency involved.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that smoke was observed coming from a phone charger after Flight 662 landed safely at around 8:40 p.m. local time on Saturday night. The FAA said it will investigate the situation.

JetBlue said in a statement that the flight, which departed from Bridgetown, Bahamas and landed at JFK, was evacuated shortly after landing. It said it received reports of a customer’s electronic device or battery malfunctioning.

“Safety is always our number one priority, and we are investigating this incident in coordination with the FAA and [National Transportation Safety Board],” it said.