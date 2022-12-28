trending:

Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows

by Julia Shapero - 12/28/22 10:52 AM ET
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) brought up QAnon several times with former President Trump and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to newly released transcripts of her depositions with the Jan. 6 committee.

“I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene bringing QAnon up several times, though, in the presence of the president, privately with Mark,” Hutchinson said in a June 20 interview with the committee. 

“I remember Mark having a few conversations, too, about – more specific to QAnon stuff and more about the idea that they had with the election and, you know, not as much pertaining to the planning of the January 6th rally,” she added.

Hutchinson, whose testimony was central to the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings this summer, met several times with the panel, including for the May and June depositions released on Tuesday.

The former White House aide testified in a May 17 interview that Greene approached Meadows while they were in Georgia and told him that her QAnon supporters were headed to the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, which ultimately preceded the riot at the Capitol.

“Ms. Greene came up and began talking to us about QAnon and QAnon going to the rally, and she had a lot of constituents that are QAnon, and they’ll all be there,” Hutchinson said. “And she was showing him pictures of them traveling up to Washington, D.C., for the rally on the 6th.”

The congresswoman also spoke with Trump about her QAnon supporters ahead of the Jan. 6 riot, Hutchinson testified.

“I heard him talk on the plane that night because Ms. Taylor Greene gave him a very similar spiel: These are my constituents. Look, one of them had a Q shirt on. They are on the plane,” Hutchinson said. “And she showed him a picture of them, saying: Those are all my people.”

