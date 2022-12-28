Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker pleads not guilty

The man who allegedly attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to attempted murder and other state felony charges.

David DePape, 42, pleaded not guilty to six state charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening the family member of a public official, according to CNN.

This is DePape’s second time pleading not guilty to the charges, given the state of California’s practice of holding a second arraignment in felony cases.

DePape, who has also pleaded not guilty to federal charges for attempted kidnapping and assault, waived his right to a speedy trial at Wednesday’s hearing and was ordered to return in late February to set a date for his trial, CNN reported.

The 42-year-old allegedly broke into the Pelosi family’s San Francisco home early in the morning on Oct. 28 and attacked the Speaker’s husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. Paul Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.

Nancy Pelosi, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time, was reportedly the intended target of the attack. DePape also told police after the attack he had planned to target California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), President Biden’s son Hunter Biden and actor Tom Hanks, a police sergeant testified earlier this month.