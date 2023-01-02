trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Hochul, Schumer send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse on field

by Sarakshi Rai - 01/02/23 9:55 PM ET
by Sarakshi Rai - 01/02/23 9:55 PM ET
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) have issued statements praying for New York Bills player Damar Hamlin’s recovery after he was injured during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance, according to The Associated Press.

Hochul, who was sworn in as governor of New York for a four-year term Sunday, tweeted shortly after the game was suspended and said, “Praying for Damar Hamlin. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and the entire Buffalo Bills community.”

Another immediate response came from Schumer, who retweeted a photo from the official Buffalo Bills account that showed the players and coaches kneeling by the side of field, praying for the injured player’s recovery.

He tweeted, “Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family.”

After growing calls for the game to be postponed on social media, the NFL officially suspended the game at 10 pm ET on Monday.

In a statement, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed.”

He shared that Hamlin, who he said is in critical condition at a local hospital, received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the statement added.

Updated at 10:13 p.m.

Tags Buffalo Bills Chuck Schumer damar hamlin Gov. Kathy Hochul Kathy Hochul New York NFL Roger Goodell Schumer

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
  2. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
  3. NFL says Bills’ Hamlin in ‘critical condition’ after collapse during game
  4. GOP lawmaker teases ‘true’ conservative alternative to McCarthy ahead of ...
  5. Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
  6. Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
  7. McCarthy struggles to win support for Speaker with hours until floor showdown
  8. Outgoing GOP rep: Right expending energy on conspiracies gives Democrats ...
  9. Biden faces questions over whether he can beat DeSantis
  10. Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
  11. Former GOP aide on Speaker vote: ‘Self-serving’ Republicans would make ...
  12. Five factors that could determine the 2024 GOP nominee
  13. Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
  14. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  15. Hope Hicks to aide on Jan. 6: ‘We all look like domestic terrorists now’
  16. Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
  17. Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in ...
  18. 4 reasons to give up defending fossil fuels
Load more

Video

See all Video