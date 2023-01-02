trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

NFL says Bills’ Hamlin in ‘critical condition’ after collapse during game

by Brad Dress - 01/02/23 10:34 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 01/02/23 10:34 PM ET
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in “critical condition” after he collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

The game has been postponed following his collapse, Goodell added in a statement released shortly after Hamlin was transported to the hospital.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” he said.

After tackling a Bengals player during the game in Cincinnati, Hamlin stood up for about three seconds — and then collapsed.

The safety was given immediate medical attention on the field before an ambulance arrived and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Many players from both teams were stunned by the collapse, and some were in tears. The Bills led a prayer after Hamlin was taken away.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said they were praying for Hamlin as he receives medical attention.

Tags Buffalo Bills Chuck Schumer critical condition damar hamlin game collapse Kathy Hochul NFL Roger Goodell Roger Goodell

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
  2. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
  3. Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
  4. McCarthy struggles to win support for Speaker with hours until floor showdown
  5. NFL says Bills’ Hamlin in ‘critical condition’ after collapse during game
  6. GOP lawmaker teases ‘true’ conservative alternative to McCarthy ahead of ...
  7. Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
  8. Outgoing GOP rep: Right expending energy on conspiracies gives Democrats ...
  9. Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
  10. Five factors that could determine the 2024 GOP nominee
  11. Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
  12. Hope Hicks to aide on Jan. 6: ‘We all look like domestic terrorists now’
  13. Biden faces questions over whether he can beat DeSantis
  14. Former GOP aide on Speaker vote: ‘Self-serving’ Republicans would make ...
  15. GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential ...
  16. Kinzinger blames McCarthy for Trump ‘factor,’ ‘crazy elements’ in ...
  17. Benedict aide’s tell-all book will expose ‘dark maneuvers’
  18. 4 reasons to give up defending fossil fuels
Load more

Video

See all Video