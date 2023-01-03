Bills player Damar Hamlin’s toy drive raises more than $3M after on-field cardiac arrest

The GoFundMe page for the community toy drive run by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has raised more than $3 million after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest early in the Bills’ Monday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As of Tuesday morning, Hamlin’s charitable foundation, The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, has raised at least $3.4 million in the 12 hours after his injury.

The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, launched in 2020, serves to help children and their families who are struggling through the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic by gifting them toys during the holiday season.

Hamlin’s foundation holds its annual toy drive at Kelly and Nina’s Daycare Center in McKees Rocks, Pa., which is co-owned by Hamlin’s mother.

“If you are not able to contribute monetarily, you can support this initiative in other ways,” Hamlin wrote in the description of his foundation. “We are accepting donated toys at the Daycare Center or simply spread the word by sharing this fundraiser on your social channels.”

“Thank you so much for supporting me on and off the field. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with you to help make the holiday season a little brighter for the kids in our community.”

Hamlin, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, suffered a cardiac arrest after collapsing after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of Monday’s contest.

The 24-year-old safety stood up after the play was over, only to fall to the ground a few seconds later. The game has been postponed and medical authorities administrated CPR on the field before he was taken to a local medical facility by ambulance.

In a tweet, the Bills said that Hamlin is “currently sedated and listed in critical condition” at the UC Medical Center after being taken to the facility to undergo further testing and treatment.

The game has been temporarily suspended due to Hamlin’s injury, as players and coaches on both teams were visibly shaken by the incident.