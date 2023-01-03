trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

90 percent in new survey expect political conflict in US this year

by Rachel Scully - 01/03/23 10:57 AM ET
by Rachel Scully - 01/03/23 10:57 AM ET
Getty Images

A new survey found that nine in every 10 Americans say they expect to see political conflict this year.

The Gallup poll released Tuesday, which collects Americans’ predictions for the coming year, found that 90 percent say they expect to see political conflict in 2023, while only 9 percent say they expect to see political cooperation.

Americans also showed concern for other domestic issues, with 72 percent believing the crime rate in the U.S. will rise, and 56 percent predicting there will be many strikes by labor unions in 2023.

The results are among an overall dreary outlook on the upcoming year, with a majority of Americans also saying the economy may not look appealing in the year to come.

Gallup found that 79 percent of respondents believe the year will be economically difficult, while only 21 percent believe it will be a year of economic prosperity. Additionally, more than 80 percent expect higher taxes and 65 percent believe prices will rise at a high rate. 

Gallup began collecting predictions in 1960 and has continued intermittently since. Gallup analysis noted that historical data have generally shown that Americans’ forecasts for the coming year are largely dependent on their views of the domestic and international climates at the time. However, the latest poll underscores the U.S. residents’ gloomy outlook in their 2023 predictions on domestic issues.

The Gallup poll was conducted Dec. 5-19 among 1,803 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Tags Capitol Congress Political conflict

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The Republicans voting against McCarthy
  2. What you need to know about the House Speaker election
  3. McCarthy battles opponents in closed-door GOP meeting ahead of Speaker’s vote
  4. Prosecutors in Brazil reopening criminal fraud case against George Santos
  5. McCarthy reaches moment of truth in Speakership election
  6. Critic says McCarthy has ‘rejected’ path to Speaker
  7. Watch live: DeSantis sworn in for second term as Florida governor
  8. Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
  9. Trump tax returns raise alarms about fairness of US tax code
  10. National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
  11. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  12. Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
  13. This week: 118th Congress kicks off with Speaker vote, lawmakers sworn in
  14. Outgoing NY House rep on George Santos: ‘I’m being succeeded by a con man’
  15. List of George Santos falsehoods continues to grow amid apology tour
  16. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  17. Five things to expect from the incoming House
  18. A new year, but no new Trump — and there won’t be one, either
Load more

Video

See all Video