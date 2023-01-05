trending:

Americans split on whether there has been too much focus on Jan. 6: survey

by Jared Gans - 01/05/23 8:11 AM ET
House Jan. 6 committee
Greg Nash
The House Jan. 6 committee holds a business meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 to vote on criminal referrals and give a final presentation prior to releasing their report.

Americans are split on whether there has been too much focus on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection as the country reaches the two-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. 

A Politico-Morning Consult poll found that 47 percent of respondents said they strongly or somewhat agree that the country has focused too much on the attack, while 45 percent said they strongly or somewhat disagree. 

A third of respondents said they strongly agree, while three in 10 said they strongly disagree. 

Pollsters also found that 40 percent strongly or somewhat agree that there has been not enough focus on the insurrection, and 49 percent strongly or somewhat disagree. 

President Biden is scheduled to hold a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Friday to mark the two-year anniversary of the riot after delivering remarks from the Capitol on the first anniversary a year ago. 

The House select committee that investigated the attack wrapped up on Tuesday with the end of the 117th Congress after releasing its final report last month. The committee made numerous recommendations intended to prevent the events of the day from happening again and issued four criminal referrals of former President Trump to the Justice Department over his role in the attack. 

The committee held a series of high-profile public hearings throughout the summer to share its findings and some witness testimony with the public. 

The poll also found that a majority believe the federal government should continue investigating the events that happened at the Capitol during the attack, with 47 percent saying it is very important and 16 percent saying it is somewhat important. 

Most respondents also said Trump bears at least some responsibility for what happened at the Capitol, with 45 percent saying he is very responsible. About 20 percent said he is not responsible for what happened at all. 

The poll was conducted from Dec. 21 to 24 among 2,000 registered voters. The margin of error was 2 points.

