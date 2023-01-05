Hillary Clinton joins Columbia University as global affairs professor, presidential fellow  

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joining Columbia University as a professor at its School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, the school announced Thursday.

“Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of policy leaders—and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges—resonates personally with me,” Clinton said on Twitter, sharing the announcement from the university.

The former secretary of State, U.S. senator, first lady and first woman nominated by a major party for president added that she’s “thrilled” to take on the positions starting next month on Feb. 1.

She’s set to start engaging with students in the classroom in the 2023-24 school year.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” said Columbia President Lee Bollinger in a message to the school community.

Columbia’s global affairs school dean, Keren Yarhi-Milo, said Clinton will help lead a “major” new effort “to convene the best policy minds from around the world for robust debate and collaboration aimed at developing innovative policy solutions.”

At Columbia World Projects, a research initiative, Clinton is set to help Wafaa El-Sadr, the initiative’s director and executive vice president for Columbia Global, “explore the fundamental questions” about advancing democracy and engaging women and youth in the process.

Clinton attended Wellesley College in Massachusetts and then Yale Law School in Connecticut. After serving as first lady to former President Bill Clinton, she was a senator for New York until she joined former President Obama’s White House as secretary of State.

She ran for president twice and was the Democratic Party’s nominee in the 2016 election cycle.