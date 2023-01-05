trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Hillary Clinton joins Columbia University as global affairs professor, presidential fellow  

by Julia Mueller - 01/05/23 8:50 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/05/23 8:50 PM ET

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joining Columbia University as a professor at its School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, the school announced Thursday.  

“Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of policy leaders—and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges—resonates personally with me,” Clinton said on Twitter, sharing the announcement from the university. 

The former secretary of State, U.S. senator, first lady and first woman nominated by a major party for president added that she’s “thrilled” to take on the positions starting next month on Feb. 1.

She’s set to start engaging with students in the classroom in the 2023-24 school year.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” said Columbia President Lee Bollinger in a message to the school community. 

Columbia’s global affairs school dean, Keren Yarhi-Milo, said Clinton will help lead a “major” new effort “to convene the best policy minds from around the world for robust debate and collaboration aimed at developing innovative policy solutions.” 

At Columbia World Projects, a research initiative, Clinton is set to help Wafaa El-Sadr, the initiative’s director and executive vice president for Columbia Global, “explore the fundamental questions” about advancing democracy and engaging women and youth in the process. 

Clinton attended Wellesley College in Massachusetts and then Yale Law School in Connecticut. After serving as first lady to former President Bill Clinton, she was a senator for New York until she joined former President Obama’s White House as secretary of State. 

She ran for president twice and was the Democratic Party’s nominee in the 2016 election cycle.  

Tags Bill Clinton Columbia University Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, opponents inch toward deal to end Speakership fight
  2. House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time
  3. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  4. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  5. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  6. Democrat Mary Peltola open to forming coalition majority with Republicans
  7. Gaetz votes for Trump for Speaker on 7th ballot
  8. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  9. Democratic leaders urging rank-and-file to remain in Washington to vote against ...
  10. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  11. Omar trolls McCarthy with ‘Goodfellas’ reference 
  12. Ukrainian citizen uprising is the war Russia didn’t see coming
  13. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  14. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  15. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  16. The cashless future is here. So is Big Brother.
  17. White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
  18. Hobbs hits the ground running in pivotal year for Arizona water
Load more

Video

See all Video