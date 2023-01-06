trending:

TSA discovers 4-foot boa constrictor in passenger’s carry-on bag

by Julia Shapero - 01/06/23 9:56 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/06/23 9:56 PM ET
A TSA worker, right, checks a passenger before entering a security screening at Orlando International Airport Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Airport security officers in Florida discovered a 4-foot-long boa constrictor in a passenger’s carry-on bag last month, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“There’s a danger noodle in that bag,” the agency wrote in an Instagram post full of snake-related puns on Friday. “Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical!”

“Do you have asp-rations of taking a snake on a plane?” TSA added in the post. “Don’t get upsetti spaghetti by not understanding your airline’s rules. For instance, airlines don’t allow nope ropes in carry-on bags and only a few allow them to slither around in checked bags, if packaged correctly.”

The boa is the latest in a series of pets found among passengers’ luggage by airport security. A cat was discovered in a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Airport in mid-November, while a dog was found in a backpack at a Wisconsin airport in early December as it passed through the X-ray machine.

