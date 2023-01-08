Damar Hamlin thanks fans in first public comments since on-field cardiac arrest 

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin thanked fans late Saturday in his first public comments since he suffered cardiac arrest on-field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out,” Hamlin, 24, said in an Instagram post.

“We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!” Hamlin added.

He shared a shortened version of the message on Twitter.

After a tackle during the game Monday night, Hamlin stood up briefly before collapsing. Officials suspended the game as medical authorities gave Hamlin CPR on the field. The second-year player reportedly had to be resuscitated twice and was transferred to a local medical facility where he received intensive care.

The NFL decided to cancel the Bills-Bengals game and reshuffle the league’s playoff plans due to the incident.

Hamlin’s fans have contributed more than $8.5 million to a GoFundMe page he set up for a toy drive.