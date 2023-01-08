trending:

Damar Hamlin cheers on Bills from hospital bed

by Lauren Sforza - 01/08/23 1:58 PM ET
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, seen here in Dec. 2022, was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during a Monday Night Football game. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin showed support for his team from his hospital bed Sunday as the Bills took the field for the first time since he collapsed during a game last Monday.

“Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers,” Hamlin said in a tweet. “God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today!”

The Bills are facing the New England Patriots Sunday in their first game since Hamlin’s collapse. Hamlin also tweeted a photo of him holding up a heart sign with his hands from his hospital bed Sunday, with the caption “GAMETIME!!!”.

After tackling a Cincinnati Bengals player last Monday night, Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. He immediately received medical attention, including CPR, on the field before being taken away in an ambulance.

The 24-year old reportedly had to be resuscitated twice and was in “critical condition” in the days following his collapse. Medical officials said on Thursday that Hamlin was awake and had made “substantial improvement.”

He thanked fans for their support and prayers Saturday in his first public comments since his injury.

The NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals game and modified the league’s playoff plans due to the incident. 

