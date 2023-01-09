trending:

Charges dropped against Texas man accused of throwing cans of alcohol at Cruz

by Stephen Neukam - 01/09/23 1:08 PM ET
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) arrives to the Capitol for a series of votes including the CHIPS Act on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

A man who was accused of throwing two cans of alcohol at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the Houston Astros World Series parade last year had charges against him dropped.

Joseph Arcidiacono, who was originally charged with “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon” after allegedly chucking two unopened 12-ounce cans of alcohol at Cruz, had the charges against him dismissed on Jan. 6 after a grand jury in Texas declined to indict him.

Cruz was hit in the chest and neck area, Houston Police said on the day of the parade. The senator did not need medical attention after the incident.

Cruz largely brushed the incident aside after it happened, saying he was “thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm.”

Videos of the encounter quickly grew popular on social media. Cruz was in the parade celebrating the Astros’ second World Series Championship in franchise history, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games in October and November.

An attorney for Arcidiacono, 33, argued in November that he did not mean to harm Cruz but instead wanted the senator to “chug” the drink. 

Arcidiacono posted $40,000 bail after being arrested in November.

