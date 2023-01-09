Damar Hamlin released from hospital, back in Buffalo, doctors say

Medical authorities at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Monday that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo after suffering cardiac arrest on the field a week ago.

UC Health officials said Hamlin has been walking since Friday, has been eating regular food and is undergoing therapy, adding that Hamlin was on a normal or accelerated trajectory with his recovery.

Hamlin was listed in critical condition for several days after his on-field collapse, which led to the cancellation of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but doctors on Thursday had said that he was awake and made “substantial improvement” in his recovery.

“We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery,” UC Health official Timothy Pritts said Monday.

Hamlin, a former University of Pittsburgh standout, expressed his excitement to be discharged.

“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart,” he wrote in a tweet. “Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.”

“The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more,” he added. “Bigger than football!”

The NFL and its 32 teams honored Hamlin throughout the week, including by painting over the 30-yard line in hosting team stadiums in red and through players, coaches and teams’ personnel wearing T-shirts that read “ Love You Damar” with his jersey number, 3, on it.

Hamlin showed support for his team during their regular season finale against the division rival New England Patriots, tweeting throughout the contest as the Bills defeated New England 35 to 23.

Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice by medical officials on the field and at the medical facility after he suffered cardiac arrest following his tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of last week’s Monday Night Football game. Hamlin stood up after the play was over only to collapse to the ground a few seconds later.

The NFL had to cancel the Bills-Bengals game and modify its playoff bracket due to the incident.

Since last week, fans have raised more than $8.6 million for Hamlin’s charitable foundation, the Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, through the foundation’s GoFundMe page, surpassing its initial $2,500 goal.

The Associated Press contributed with this report.