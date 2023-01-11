trending:

Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital

by Lauren Sforza - 01/11/23 12:41 PM ET
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, seen here in Dec. 2022, was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during a Monday Night Football game. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)

The Buffalo Bills on Wednesday announced that Damar Hamlin was released from the Buffalo General Medical Center earlier in the day — just more than a week after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.

Hamlin had been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday and was then admitted to the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. Hamlin went through a medical examination, including cardiac, neurological and vascular testing, on Tuesday, the team’s statement said.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consult with team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” said doctor Jamie Nadler, who was leading Hamlin’s care team at the Buffalo hospital.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this month and needed to be resuscitated twice by medical officials on the field and in the hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

The NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals game and modified its playoff bracket due to the incident. 

Hamlin announced plans to raise funds to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center through selling apparel items that feature his hands forming a heart and “Did We Win?” in big print.

Since last week, his fans have raised more than $8.7 for his charitable foundation, the Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, through its GoFundMe page.

