Democrats’ identification as liberal at new high in Gallup polling

More Democrats identified as liberal and fewer considered themselves conservative last year than ever before, according to a new poll from Gallup.

The poll released Thursday showed 54 percent of Democrats identify as liberal, a 4-point increase from the level recorded in 2021. Only 10 percent said they are conservative, continuing a downward trend from the start of the century, while 36 percent identify as moderate, which has been standard over the past decade.

Polling has shown the Democratic Party has moved toward more liberal since the mid-1990s, when Gallup began conducting polls on the subject. The percentage of Democratic respondents who considered themselves liberal stood at only 25 percent in 1994 but reached 50 percent in 2017.

All demographic categories in the party have increasingly identified as liberal in the timespan recorded, but the change has been more pronounced among white Democrats, almost 40 points more of which identified as liberal last year than in 1994.

While more than 6 in 10 white Democrats identify as liberal, only 39 percent of Black Democrats and 41 percent of Hispanic Democrats also do so. Both figures for the latter two groups still represent almost 20-point increases since 1994.

Pollsters did find a disparity in that 63 percent of Democrats with a college degree identify as liberal, but only 46 percent of those without a college degree do.

Adults ages 30 to 49 were the age group with the largest shift, at 35 points. More than 60 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds and 30- to 49-year-olds identify as liberal, and 43 percent of 50- to 64-year-olds and half of those 65 and older said the same.

Republicans’ ideological identification stayed mostly steady last year in comparison to 2021, with 72 percent identifying as conservative. That figure has somewhat increased from the 58 percent recorded in 1994 but has remained at or above 70 percent for more than a decade.

Only 22 percent consider themselves moderate, and 5 percent said they are liberals.

Almost half of all independents said they are moderate, while 30 percent said they are conservative and 21 percent said they are liberal.

Gallup found overall that 36 percent of adults consider themselves conservative, 35 percent consider themselves moderate and 26 percent consider themselves liberal.

Gallup said in its analysis that the results show a long-term trend of an increasing percentage of liberal Democrats and that conservatism among Republicans seems to have leveled off.

The results were based on answers from 2,943 Democrats, 3,296 Republicans and 4,307 independents in 11 different polls from January to December 2022. The margin of error for each individual group is plus or minus 2 percentage points.