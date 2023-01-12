trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Flight delays stretch into Thursday after FAA outage

by Stephen Neukam - 01/12/23 10:53 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/12/23 10:53 AM ET
Travelers walk as a video board shows flight delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Travelers walk as a video board shows flight delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A wave of flight delays and cancellations rippled into Thursday after a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) system outage grounded and canceled flights all over the U.S. on Wednesday.

Nearly 9,000 flights were delayed on Thursday, according to FlightAware, an online flight tracker. Over 1,200 flights were canceled.

The FAA temporarily ordered a pause on all flights Wednesday morning as it worked to fix an issue with its Notice to Air Mission (NOTAM) system, which communicates real-time flight hazards to pilots. More than 6,500 flights were delayed on Wednesday. The FAA eventually lifted the pause later Wednesday morning.

After Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the federal government was not ruling out nefarious activity in the outage, the FAA blamed a corrupted database file for the failure. 

The chaos caused by system outage came on the heels of mass flight cancellations and delays at Southwest Airlines over the holiday season, escalated pressure on Buttigieg and the Biden administration to prevent further snares in Americans’ air travel.

Conservative lawmakers pounced on the opportunity to blast the administration on the FAA mishaps.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee member Garret Graves (R-La.) said on Twitter that lawmakers will “aggressively pursue accountability.”

Former President Trump also took the time to chide Biden on the issue, saying inaccurately in a social media post that “All flights have been canceled throughout the Good Ol’ USA due to incompetence and the fact that we are now living in the equivalent of a Third World Nation.”

Tags Biden Buttigieg FAA flight cancellations flight delays Pete Buttigieg Trump

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  2. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  3. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  4. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  5. Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another ...
  6. Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage
  7. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  8. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  9. Garland to make statement amid special counsel speculation on Biden docs
  10. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
  11. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  12. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  13. McCarthy says he thinks Biden knew his office had classified documents
  14. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  15. White House extends COVID-19 public health emergency once again
  16. Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tapped to fill Sasse’s Senate seat
  17. House conservatives rip resolution calling for bust to honor Zelensky in ...
  18. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
Load more

Video

See all Video