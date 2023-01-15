Comer calls for release of visitor log for Biden’s Delaware residence

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) is pressing the White House to release the visitor log for President Biden’s Delaware residence, as Republicans ratchet up their probe into the recent discovery of Obama-era classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president.

“Given the serious national security implications, the White House must provide the Wilmington residence’s visitor log,” Comer wrote in a letter to Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain.

Comer, who chairs the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, and other Republicans have ramped up their criticism after classified documents were found in unauthorized locations, including Biden’s Delaware home. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the matter and House Republicans have opened up an inquiry of their own.

Republicans have sounded the alarm that Biden’s handling of the documents have jeopardized national security, a concern that Comer communicated in the letter to Klain.

Comer also requested all documents and communications related to the search of Biden’s properties and other locations where classified documents were found. He also wants the identity of the Biden aides who conducted the searches.

The White House has maintained that it is cooperating with law enforcement on the matter. Democrats have been quick to point out the differences between Biden’s documents and the classified documents found in former President Trump’s possession, which were at the center of an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence in August.

“The Biden approach was very different in the sense that it looks that it was inadvertent that these documents were at these locations,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “There was no effort to hold on to them, no effort to conceal them, no effort to obstruct the Justice Department’s investigation.”