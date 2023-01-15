trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Hamlin supporting Bills from home: ‘My heart is with my guys’

by Lauren Sforza - 01/15/23 2:01 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 01/15/23 2:01 PM ET
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, seen here in Dec. 2022, was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during a Monday Night Football game. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said on Sunday that he would be cheering on his team in their wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins from his home as he recovers after going into cardiac arrest on the field earlier this month.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin said in a tweet.

“Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery,” he added. “Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!”

The Associated Press reported earlier Sunday that it was “unclear” whether Hamlin would attend the game. A person familiar with Hamlin’s schedule told the news service that he planned to attend the game, but later said those “plans may have changed.”

Hamlin visited teammates at the Bills’ facilities on Saturday as they prepared for their face-off with the Dolphins.

Hamlin was released from the Buffalo General Medical Center last week after going through cardiac, neurological and vascular testing.

He collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals nearly two weeks ago and needed to be resuscitated twice by medical officials on the field and in the hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

The NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals game and adjusted the playoff schedule due to the incident.

Tags Buffalo Bills damar hamlin Miami Dolphins NFL playoffs

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’
  2. Chuck Todd, Ron Johnson spar over Jan. 6, Hunter Biden
  3. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  4. Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden ...
  5. As possible recession looms, these fields have best job security: report
  6. Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death
  7. Comer sidesteps questions about why Oversight panel won’t investigate Trump 
  8. Progressives battle for Feinstein’s Senate seat
  9. 2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
  10. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  11. New Republican House agenda depends on ‘the timid twenty’
  12. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  13. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  14. Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?
  15. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  16. GOP rep: US defaulting on national debt a ‘real threat’
  17. GOP lawmakers decry ‘hypocrisy’ in Biden, Trump classified document cases
  18. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
Load more

Video

See all Video