Hamlin supporting Bills from home: ‘My heart is with my guys’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said on Sunday that he would be cheering on his team in their wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins from his home as he recovers after going into cardiac arrest on the field earlier this month.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin said in a tweet.

“Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery,” he added. “Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!”

The Associated Press reported earlier Sunday that it was “unclear” whether Hamlin would attend the game. A person familiar with Hamlin’s schedule told the news service that he planned to attend the game, but later said those “plans may have changed.”

Hamlin visited teammates at the Bills’ facilities on Saturday as they prepared for their face-off with the Dolphins.

Hamlin was released from the Buffalo General Medical Center last week after going through cardiac, neurological and vascular testing.

He collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals nearly two weeks ago and needed to be resuscitated twice by medical officials on the field and in the hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

The NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals game and adjusted the playoff schedule due to the incident.