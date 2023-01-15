Chris Christie says Biden has ‘political problem’ on document disclosure: ‘Why did they wait to tell us?’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said President Biden has a “political problem” on his hands as he questioned the administration’s decision to not tell the public about the discovery of the president’s classified documents when it occurred in November.

“Why did they wait to tell us?” Christie, a former GOP presidential candidate and Trump White House adviser, said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “I mean, they knew this before midterms.”

The White House discovered Obama-era classified documents at the Penn Biden Center in Washington on Nov. 2, just days before the 2022 midterm elections. The discovery was not made public until it was first reported by CBS News early last week.

Christie joined a chorus of Republicans who have criticized the Biden administration for not publicly acknowledging the documents sooner.

“Who made the decision to not tell the American people six days before an election?” Christie said. “And if Donald Trump had not told people six days before an election, what would the conversation be about right now?”

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel last week to investigate the Biden documents. Republican lawmakers and commentators took to TV news shows on Sunday to blast the White House for its handling of the situation.

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) said the idea that Biden did not know he had the documents was “nonsense,” arguing they were too obvious to miss.

And House Republicans have started to move on their own investigations into the matter. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who chairs the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, wrote a letter to Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain to request the visitor logs from Biden’s Delaware residence where some of the documents were found.

The House Judiciary Committee announced on Friday that it was launching its first look into the Biden documents.