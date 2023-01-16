White House counsel: No visitor logs for Biden Delaware home

The White House says no visitor logs exist for President Biden’s private residence near Wilmington, Del., where classified documents were found, after House Republicans called for the release of such records.

“Like every President across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” the White House counsel’s office said in a statement to numerous news outlets on Monday.

“But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them,” it added.

A Secret Service spokesman also told CNN that while the agency provides security for Biden’s home, it does not independently maintain visitor logs for it.

The revelation comes after Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, called on the administration to release the visitor logs from the Delaware home as Republicans heats up their inquiry into Biden’s handling of Obama-era classified documents.

“Given the serious national security implications, the White House must provide the Wilmington residence’s visitor log,” Comer wrote in a letter to Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain.

Biden’s legal team has said it has found classified documents dating back to Biden’s time as vice president at the Delaware home as well as a Washington think tank.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur last week to be the special counsel that investigates the issue for the Department of Justice (DOJ). Republicans have sounded the alarm that Biden’s handling of classified information could have jeopardized the country’s national security — a concern that Comer communicated to Klain in the letter.

Comer also requested all documents and communications related to the search of Biden’s properties and other locations where classified documents were found. He also wants the identity of the Biden aides who conducted the searches.

Former President Trump, who is also under investigation for his handling of classified information, reacted to the latest development, saying in a social media post on Monday “Maybe they are smarter than we think!”

“The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage,” Trump said in the post.

As the DOJ investigation and congressional inquiries begin, the White House has been adamant that administration officials have cooperated fully with law enforcement.

