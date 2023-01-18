trending:

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell tests positive for COVID-19

by Julia Mueller - 01/18/23 10:48 AM ET
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the central bank announced Wednesday.

The Fed leader is isolating at his home and plans to work remotely, in accordance with COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Powell is vaccinated and boosted, according to the release.

No further details on Powell’s illness were provided.

Powell’s positive tests comes as the Fed faces the issue of inflation and an economic slowdown with the risk of a recession looming.

The Fed chair was in Sweden last week to deliver remarks on central bank independence.

