Peter King: Santos won’t be able to fake his way through Congress

Former Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) warned Republicans in a scathing op-ed that the numerous scandals surrounding “dead man walking” Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) could cost them a House majority in future elections.

King, who was in Congress from 1993 to 2021, reflected in The New York Times op-ed on how difficult he thought it would be for Santos to function in the chamber after the alleged lies that have emerged about his past.

“In modern politics, I can’t recall another freshman lawmaker who took office so completely lacking the trust and respect of his colleagues,” King wrote. “Except perhaps for a few ineffective congressional outliers, I can’t imagine a member of either party working or cooperating with Mr. Santos.”

Santos has admitted to embellishing his résumé, but allegations of deception and misdoings continue to surface. King, who was an influential member in Congress and served as chair of the House Homeland Security Committee, said the steady stream would make it nearly impossible for other Republicans to work with Santos.

“I do not know Mr. Santos, but it is hard to see him as anything other than delusional if he thinks he can function or that there is a result of his continued service beyond deepening his own shame,” King wrote.

While a number of New York officials and members of Santos’s party have called for him to step down, he has thus far refused. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) stopped short of calling for his resignation last week. Instead, Santos was seated on two House committees.

King pointed to GOP wins in swing districts in New York as one of the main reasons that Republicans were able to carry a slim majority in the chamber after the 2022 midterms. He warned that Republicans were risking tanking their chances of election in those districts because of their proximity to Santos.

“Failure to do what’s morally and politically right could cause voters across New York to punish Republican officeholders in a presidential election year because the G.O.P. did not find a way to dump Mr. Santos,” King wrote.

He added that as long as Santos remains in Congress, “he is dead man walking and will be unable to get anything done for his constituents.”

“For at least this one moment in his life, it is time for Mr. Santos to face reality, do the honorable thing and resign the seat in Congress.”