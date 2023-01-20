trending:

Democratic fundraiser ActBlue names Regina Wallace-Jones as its first Black female CEO

by Jared Gans - 01/20/23 3:52 PM ET
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite,
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Nov. 11, 2022.

The Democratic fundraising organization ActBlue has named Regina Wallace-Jones as its first Black female CEO. 

Wallace-Jones previously served as a technology executive at multiple companies, including Yahoo, eBay and Facebook, and on the city council and as the mayor of East Palo Alto, Calif. ActBlue said in a tweet announcing her appointment as CEO and president that she brings a “powerful combination” of experience as a former technology executive, elected official and Democratic organizer. 

“So excited to take on my new role as ActBlue’s CEO & President!” Wallace-Jones tweeted. “ActBlue’s impact can’t be overstated-I look forward to this next chapter for the organization as we grow & evolve the platform that has provided Dems w/ a huge strategic fundraising advantage for nearly 20 years!” 

ActBlue has raised almost $12 billion for Democratic candidates and causes since 2004, according to its website

Wallace-Jones said in a video introducing herself that she knows from her previous experience that technology is a “means to an end,” and she is looking forward to helping Democratic campaigns and progressive organizations “function at their best.” 

Outgoing CEO Erin Hill said in the video that people working in Democratic politics will see Wallace-Jones as an “eager partner” with the experience and knowledge to meet what they need. Hill has served as the executive director of ActBlue since 2009, according to her LinkedIn profile. 

The Washington Post reported that Wallace-Jones said she became passionate about technology and policy to help underserved communities have access to the benefits of technology. She said the position leading ActBlue brings together two parts of her life that she is passionate about and that she believes she can make an impact on the country 

“There’s nothing better that I can and should be doing in this space,” Wallace-Jones said, according to The Post.

