trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

NHL coach defends player who refused pride jersey: ‘Just because you don’t agree … doesn’t mean he did anything wrong’

by Julia Shapero - 01/20/23 4:20 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/20/23 4:20 PM ET
Ivan Provorov
Philadelphia Flyers’ Ivan Provorov plays during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella on Thursday defended defenseman Ivan Provorov’s decision not to wear a rainbow jersey during warm-ups for the team’s Pride Night earlier this week.

“As I said, Provy did nothing wrong,” Tortorella said at a press conference. “Just because you don’t agree with his decision doesn’t mean he did anything wrong.”

Provorov, who is Russian Orthodox, cited his religious beliefs as the reason for his decision not to wear the pride jersey on Tuesday night.

“I respect everybody, and I respect everybody’s choices. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion,” he said in the Flyers’ locker room after the game. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Tortorella compared the situation to 2016, when players in various American sports followed Colin Kaepernick’s lead and chose to sit or kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

“They asked me if a player sits, what would you do? And what did I say? I said ‘the player would sit the rest of the game,’” Tortorella said, referring to a controversial statement he made in 2016.

However, Tortorella has since reversed his hard-line stance on the issue. 

“I was wrong. I learned a lot through that experience,” he said at Thursday’s press conference. “My feelings towards any type of protest to the flag during the anthem, it disgusts me. To this day, it disgusts me. It shouldn’t be done.”

However, he continued, “Those are my feelings. I can’t push those feelings onto someone else. So, I was wrong in saying that back then.”

Tags Ivan Provorov John Tortorella NHL Philadelphia Flyers

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  2. White House calls Florida rejection of AP African American studies course ...
  3. Santos getting icy reception from House GOP
  4. DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class
  5. Trump calls for jailing journalists who broke Supreme Court’s draft abortion ...
  6. Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest ...
  7. Biden’s approval underwater: poll
  8. Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
  9. Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United ...
  10. Tensions between Musk, Democrats flare with Trump’s expected return to Twitter
  11. Trump: ‘Under no circumstances’ should Republicans cut Social Security or ...
  12. Trump is heavy favorite in GOP 2024 primary: poll
  13. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  14. Zeldin: District support for Santos ‘cratering’
  15. Suicide drones attack US base in Syria
  16. AWOL Navy SEAL killed while fighting in Ukraine
  17. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  18. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
Load more

Video

See all Video