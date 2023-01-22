trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Bills safety Damar Hamlin attends first game after collapsing on field

by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/22/23 4:42 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/22/23 4:42 PM ET
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, seen here in Dec. 2022, was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during a Monday Night Football game. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during a “Monday Night Football” contest three weeks ago, attended his first NFL game Sunday since recovering from the near-fatal cardiac arrest incident. 

The Bills posted a video on social media showing Hamlin, wearing sunglasses and a ski mask, arriving at his team’s locker room before its AFC divisional round contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Welcome home, @HamlinIsland,” the Bills tweeted, alongside two red and blue heart emojis. 

Hamlin cheered on his team from home last week as the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 34-31 in their AFC wild-card round matchup. 

Hamlin, 24, had to be resuscitated twice by medical officials on the field and in the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest episode after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the “Monday Night Football” contest. Hamlin stood up after the play was over, only to collapse to the ground a few seconds later. 

Hamlin, a former University of Pittsburgh standout, was recently discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center, where he was transferred after being released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Medical officials said they were “confident” Hamlin could recover from home after undergoing a series of tests and evaluations.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Hamlin has been visiting his teammates regularly since being released from the hospital, describing it as “dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”

Hamlin’s return to the Bills stadium brought additional emotion to the playoff rematch of the game in which he was injured. The NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals regular-season game after the injury and adjusted its playoff schedule due to the incident. 

The CBS broadcast of Sunday’s game repeatedly showed Hamlin cheering on the team from a sky box.

Tags Buffalo Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals damar hamlin New York NFL

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats reach agreement with GOP on House committee ratios
  2. Driver found dead in van linked to Monterey Park mass shooting
  3. Comer: Investigating Biden family like ‘tracking a bleeding bear through a ...
  4. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  5. Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which ...
  6. Democrats may have to bend on negotiations with GOP on debt ceiling 
  7. La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?
  8. Manchin says he’ll meet with McCarthy on ‘pathway forward’ on debt ceiling
  9. Manchin: Biden handling of classified documents ‘totally irresponsible’
  10. ‘I’m not the Speaker’: McCaul sidesteps questions on Marjorie Taylor ...
  11. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos
  12. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  13. CNN: The comedy news network?
  14. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  15. Two cheers for democracy in America
  16. I survived an abortion. Here’s what pro-lifers must do to end abortion once ...
  17. China may prove not to be the threat we have come to assume
  18. The five hardest hits from a judge’s scathing ruling against former President ...
Load more

Video

See all Video