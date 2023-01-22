trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Top Border Patrol official resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct: report  

by Julia Mueller - 01/22/23 6:13 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/22/23 6:13 PM ET
In this Thursday, May 2, 2019 file photo, Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

A 20-year U.S. Customs and Border Protection official resigned last fall amid allegations of sexual misconduct against multiple women who worked with him, according to a new report from NBC News.  

The agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility is now reportedly investigating Tony Barker, the former acting chief of Border Patrol’s law enforcement operations directorate, for his behavior toward the women, which allegedly included threatening one female employee in order to obtain sexual favors.  

NBC News reported a woman who worked under Barker alleged that the Border Patrol official made the threats in retaliation against her when she tried to end their consensual relationship.  

Other women are said to have come forward with similar stories after the first allegation was made.

Barker denied all the allegations in a statement to NBC, calling them “entirely and unequivocally false,” but stepped down from his post in October and is now looking for “other opportunities.”

The Hill has reached out to Customs and Border Protection for comment.  

Tags Border Patrol CBP Customs and Border Protection resignation

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats reach agreement with GOP on House committee ratios
  2. Driver found dead in van linked to Monterey Park mass shooting
  3. Comer: Investigating Biden family like ‘tracking a bleeding bear through a ...
  4. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  5. Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which ...
  6. La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?
  7. Democrats may have to bend on negotiations with GOP on debt ceiling 
  8. Manchin says he’ll meet with McCarthy on ‘pathway forward’ on debt ceiling
  9. I survived an abortion. Here’s what pro-lifers must do to end abortion once ...
  10. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos
  11. Manchin: Biden handling of classified documents ‘totally irresponsible’
  12. Two cheers for democracy in America
  13. ‘I’m not the Speaker’: McCaul sidesteps questions on Marjorie Taylor ...
  14. The five hardest hits from a judge’s scathing ruling against former President ...
  15. CNN: The comedy news network?
  16. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  17. Harris speaks to Florida lawmakers about DeSantis rejection of African American ...
  18. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
Load more

Video

See all Video