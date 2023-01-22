trending:

GOP in Nebraska, Washington state back Harmeet Dhillon for RNC chair 

by Julia Mueller - 01/22/23 8:04 PM ET
FILE – In this April 24, 2017, file photo, attorney Harmeet Dhillon speaks during a news conference in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

The GOP in Nebraska and Washington state have endorsed California attorney Harmeet Dhillon’s challenge to replace Ronna McDaniel as chair of the Republican National Committee.

The Nebraska Republican Party voted to 62-41 to have state chair Eric Underwood cast his ballot for Dhillon for the top RNC spot, the Norfolk Daily News reported in an article shared by Dhillon to her Twitter page.

And Washington state’s GOP endorsed Dhillon for chairwoman, Dhillon shared Sunday, just days ahead of the RNC election slated for later this week, on Jan. 27.

The two state-level Republican parties add to a growing chorus calling for a change in RNC leadership.

However, McDaniel expressed confidence about the upcoming election at the RNC’s winter meeting, saying she has “enough support” to secure the chair position for a fourth and final term.

Last month, an endorsement letter circulated that contained the signatures of more than 100 RNC members who pledged their support to McDaniel, well more than would be needed to win.

Dhillon, who represented former President Trump during his dealings with the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, has pitched herself as a chairwoman who could shake up the party’s trajectory after a disappointing midterm election cycle.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is also in the running for RNC chair, and told Insider earlier this month that he thinks he too has the support to oust McDaniel.

The Hill has reached out to the Nebraska Republican Party and Washington State Republican Party for comment.

