trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

7 killed in two related Northern California shootings

by Julia Shapero - 01/24/23 7:44 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/24/23 7:44 AM ET
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect is in custody. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Seven people were killed and one was injured in two related shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Monday, police said.

Authorities said the victims were found at a farm and another agricultural location several miles away.

Police arrested a suspect in the shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after he was found in his car in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office Half Moon Bay Police Substation, according to the San Mateo County sheriff’s office. Zhao is believed to have acted on his own.

“This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the many families touched by this unspeakable act of violence,” San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said at a press conference.

Corpus added that investigators believe Zhao worked at one of the facilities, as did the victims.

The one injured victim was transported to Stanford Medical Hospital with life threatening injuries, police added.

The shootings come just two days after 11 people were killed in a shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., following a Lunar New Year celebration. The suspect in Saturday night’s shooting was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday.

“Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in the latest tragic shooting in Half Moon Bay, California,” President Biden said in a statement released by the White House early Tuesday. “For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence.”

Biden added that he has directed his administration to “ensure local authorities and the broader Half Moon Bay community have the full support of the federal government in the wake of this heinous attack.”

“At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet on Monday. “Tragedy upon tragedy.”

–Updated at 7:52 a.m.

Tags Biden Christina Corpus Gavin Newsom half moon bay mass shooting mass shootings San Mateo County sheriff's office

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  2. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  3. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  4. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  5. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  6. Franklin Graham says he won’t endorse Trump in GOP primary race
  7. White House offers response to key Republican on classified documents
  8. Democrats express alarm over Biden classified docs: ‘I’m very concerned’
  9. The George Santos malignancy
  10. Thune urges Sinema to caucus with GOP to avoid three-way reelection race 
  11. DeSantis defends rejection of African American studies class
  12. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  13. Biden lauds Senate Democrats who introduced bill to ban assault weapons 
  14. The Memo: DeSantis fires culture-war barrages with eye on 2024 
  15. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Debt-limit jockeying to intensify this week
  17. Gallego Senate campaign launch sparks progressive hopes — and awkward ...
  18. Comer: Investigating Biden family like ‘tracking a bleeding bear through a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video