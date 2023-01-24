trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Blog Briefing Room

Suspect in Northern California shootings may have worked with victims, police say

by Julia Shapero - 01/24/23 1:24 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/24/23 1:24 PM ET
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect is in custody.

The suspect arrested in connection with a pair of shootings in Northern California on Monday may have worked with the victims, the local sheriff said.

“All of the evidence we have points to this being the instance of workplace violence,” San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Seven people were killed and one was injured in the two related shootings at farms in Half Moon Bay on Monday. 

Police arrested Chunli Zhao on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office Half Moon Bay Police Substation, where he was found sitting in his car. Zhao worked at Mountain Mushroom Farm, the site of the first shooting, Corpus said.

Zhao, who police believe acted alone, legally purchased and owned the semi-automatic handgun found in his car, the sheriff added.

Corpus added on Tuesday that the coroner’s office is still working to identify the victims and notify next of kin. 

“As some of these victims were members of our migrant community, this represents a unique challenge when it comes to notifications and identifications of next of kin,” she said.

The deaths come on the heels of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday night that killed 11 people. There have been at least 39 mass shootings in the U.S. so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

President Biden renewed his call for a federal ban on assault weapons on Tuesday in the wake of the California shootings.

“Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action,” Biden said in a statement. “I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe.”

Tags assault weapons ban Biden Half Moon Bay half moon bay mass shooting mass shooting President Biden

More Blog Briefing Room News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  2. Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study ...
  3. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  4. Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home
  5. Trump leads Biden in hypothetical 2024 match-up: poll
  6. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  7. Senators bewildered by Pence classified document revelation
  8. Human microchip implants take center stage
  9. Georgia DA notes ‘imminent’ charging decisions in seeking to shield grand ...
  10. Democrats itch for fight with GOP on expelling lawmakers from committees
  11. Santos’s financial woes pile up, threatening his political career  
  12. Trump drops another lawsuit against New York attorney general
  13. Biden set to make U-turn on tanks to Ukraine amid mounting pressure
  14. Jeffries submits Schiff, Swalwell for Intel panel, forcing fight with McCarthy
  15. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  16. Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power
  17. The truth about Biden’s document debacle: He didn’t ‘self-report’
  18. McConnell: Debt limit deal up to McCarthy and Biden
Load more

Video

See all Video